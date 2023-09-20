Kate Middleton broke an important royal rule at her latest engagement

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales stepped away from the royal rule book at a recent royal engagement in east London, where she was visiting youth intervention charity Streets of Growth.

It's not every day you see the royals posing for selfies with strangers - so Princess Catherine's willingness to bend royal protocol in this instance makes a refreshing change.

The Princess was snapped posing with one of the workers during her visit, looking happy and relaxed in a stylish nude suit as they both beamed at the camera.

In the past, royals have been banned from taking selfies with Meghan Markle once telling a fan that they 'weren't allowed'.

However, on the odd occasion, Prince William and others have bent the rules for important reasons.

Streets of Growth is a UK-based charity that helps young people who are at risk of isolation, exploitation, violence and criminality.

Mainly working with those aged 15 - 25, the charity does vital community work with young people, a cause that's close to mum-of-three Kate's heart.

The Princess of Wales was welcomed to the charity headquarters by Streets of Growth founder Darren Way, as well as eight frontline staff, some of whom had personally benefited from the charity themselves.

Catherine said of the space (via HELLO!), "places where everyone can come together to be creative – it's really precious."

She continued: "Young people get judged on their external behaviour but you have to understand their backstory. They haven't probably seen trusting relationships in their lives so that's so important."

Catherine looked ever the professional for the occasion in a nude power suit.

A flawless look for autumn, her outfit consisted of a nude-toned blazer and coordinating cigarette-cut trousers, teamed with a simple white t-shirt.

Fully embracing the 'latte' trend, Kate's tumbling waves were worn glossy and loose, with neutral makeup tones and a subtle glow finishing the look.

The Princess of Wales has had a busy few days, juggling multiple royal appearances with looking after her three children with William away on a royal visit to New York City.

On Monday, the Princess paid a visit to the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton in Somerset, testing out her flying skills in a simulator and learning about the rigorous safety procedures that pilots and crew have to adhere to.

It's been confirmed that Kate won't be travelling to the US to be with husband William during his New York visit, as she'll be focusing on family duties back home.