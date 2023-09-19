William had a rather curt response when he was asked about Harry
Oh dear.
Prince William is currently in the US for the UN General Assembly and the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, spending time in New York during the city's climate week.
The Prince of Wales has already spoken about the country's 'optimism and ingenuity', and reportedly flew across the Atlantic on a commercial flight to New York, marking the first time since 2014.
Although Prince Harry is currently living stateside with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, William is said not to have any plans to spend time with the Duke of Sussex and his family.
Harry and Meghan have recently been in Germany as part of the Invictus Games, an annual sporting event set up by Harry for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. However, it is unclear when the couple will return home and if there is crossover with William.
While Harry celebrated his 39th birthday on Friday, the royal family did not share any public messages for the Duke on social media as they have done in previous years.
Following the Palace's silence, comments made by William have resurfaced - and his curt response has surprised royal fans.
William and Harry were last spotted together in September 2022 following the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The brothers were joined by their wives for a walkabout in Windsor where they greeted well wishers and read the tributes people had left for the late monarch.
A few days later, William was meeting crowds at Sandringham when a member of the public mentioned that it was also Harry's birthday.
William replied: "It is his birthday today - you're absolutely right it is."
When the well wisher asked if the Prince had forgotten, he simply added: "No, I've not forgotten."
According to former BBC Royal Correspondent, Jennie Bond, there's 'no way back' for the estranged brothers.
She told Fabulous magazine: "William is hurt so deeply that I think he probably just blanks Harry out of his mind most of the time. He has moved on with his life, and I guess so has Harry."
