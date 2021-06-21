Kate Middleton’s huge success in the ‘Balmoral Test’ has resurfaced

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton never failing to make viral news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to London to their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, this past year has been all about the family of five (now six with their new secret puppy).

The Duchess of Cambridge has been credited with being the ‘saviour’ of the royal family following a turbulent few years, described as the ‘glue’ holding the Mountbatten-Windsors together. She has also become something of a trend-setter, with everything from her favourite trainers to her go-to camera brand selling out in an instant.

It’s hard to imagine therefore that Kate only joined the royal family 10 years ago.

This week, Kate’s first few steps into royal life resurfaced, as it emerged that she herself was subjected to the ‘Balmoral Test’.

Fans of The Crown will be aware of the ‘Balmoral Test’, a sort of initiation whereby the guest in question is observed over a country weekend to see how well they fit in.

Margaret Thatcher famously failed the weekend whereas Princess Diana is known to have triumphed.

According to reports, Kate Middleton followed in Princess Diana’s footsteps with her 2009 Balmoral Test, with royal author Christian Anderson claiming that she passed with flying colours.

In his book, William and Kate: A Royal Love Story, Anderson explained: ‘As Kate stood on the riverbank angling for salmon, trout and pike, it quickly became clear to one member of the Balmoral staff that she seemed “perfectly at home here”.’

Kate was so successful it seems that her parents were invited to a shooting weekend at Balmoral the following year.

