James Middleton reveals George, Charlotte and Louis love playing with their new baby cousin
How lovely
James Middleton has been opening up about his family life lately.
In a new column for The Telegraph, James detailed what he gets up to in a day — and what life is like now that he and his wife Alizée Thevenet have welcomed their first child together, a boy named Inigo.
Describing what happens around 4 p.m. on a typical day, James wrote: "We'll often stop at my parents' house for tea or supper. My sisters and I are all within 30 minutes' drive, so there is often an aunt or a cousin passing through, too."
A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)
A photo posted by on
He went on to explain that his sister Princess Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, plus Pippa Middleton's kids Arthur, Grace and Rose, all love to help out with little Inigo.
"The cousins all play their role in looking after Inigo — there's seven of them altogether at the moment," Uncle James wrote. "I think they're all impressed at how much of a mess Inigo can make. But there's lots of laughter and giggles about."
On a heavier note, James — who has been vocal about the importance of mental health over the years — noted: "Even when I had my depression I recognised the importance of family, and rather than one person being burdened with it all, it’s shared. I think any challenge that a family goes through is one that brings them together."
James and Alizée tied the knot in 2021, and live on a farm in Berkshire. As well as Inigo, they currently share their home with six dogs — with James being a famous dog lover. But despite this full house, the James & Ella founder said he and Alizée aren't against the idea of having another child. "We’d love to expand the family, but it’s never straightforward," he wrote.
