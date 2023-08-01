Harry and Meghan won't join royals at Balmoral since they didn't receive a "personal olive branch" from the King: expert

They were sort of invited, though

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend "The Lion King" European Premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "not expected" at Balmoral Castle this summer, as various members of the Royal Family travel up to Scotland for their traditional retreat for the first time since the late Queen passed away.

If you've been following royal news at all over the past handful of years, you likely won't be surprised at all that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not super keen to spend time in Balmoral — and that the royals are at the very least on the fence about welcoming the couple there.

But there's a bit more to this particular story this year, according to one royal author.

Harry and Meghan "have been given an 'open invite' to join family gatherings by the Palace, but no personal olive branch has been extended by the King for the summer getaway," Robert Jobson wrote in the Express.

Robert added that a source told him, "There is not much dialogue if any between the King and his second son."

Since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals and swapped Windsor for the sunshine of Southern California, they seem to have drifted further and further away from the UK-based royals.

Harry ended up attending his father King Charles' Coronation in May, but otherwise the Sussexes have pretty much kept their distance from the King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales in recent years.

Meanwhile, the royals who are going to Balmoral this month will definitely have a slightly strange and bittersweet experience there, since the residence was famously one of the late Queen's favourite places to visit — and she was their gracious host every summer until last.

Significantly, Balmoral is also where the Queen passed away on 8 September 2022, so her family will surely be finding ways to honour her memory as they make new ones at the royal residence.

Topics
Royal Family
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
