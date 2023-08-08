Harry and Meghan's royal rift has been "really stressful" for these royals in particular

They still have allies in the royal fold

Prince Harry stands with cousin Princess Beatrice at the wedding of Peter Phillips to Autumn Kelly, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 17, 2008 in Windsor, England.
(Image credit: Photo by Pool / Tim Graham Royal Photos / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still aren't on good terms at all with pretty much any senior working members of the Royal Family — but there are two notable exceptions: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, AKA the York sisters.

The Sussexes are famously great friends with the princesses — especially Eugenie, who even visited them in California, where she and Harry attended the Super Bowl.

"They're still the best of friends and talk constantly," a family insider told People.

With that said, it's apparently quite uncomfortable for Beatrice and Eugenie to be in the middle of things, still speaking to the Sussexes but also attending all sorts of official royal events and living closer to other members of the family in England.

"This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls," the source continued. "It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it."

Most of us know by now that William and Harry aren't on good terms in large part because of the latter's decision to leave his royal duties, as well as because of his decision to reveal a lot of explosive details about the royals via his various interviews and media projects.

But for the insider, the brothers' different perspectives on life come into play here as well.

William "knows what his end game is and where he’ll be, and it’s being King one day," they continued. "William's life revolves around his role, and his family, of course. But there is a clear path for him and a future that is obviously very different from Harry’s. Inherently, they have different priorities and different perspectives."

From what we can tell from the outside looking in, the brothers aren't speaking at all at the moment.

"William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa," a source recently told OK!. "They haven’t been arguing, but there hasn’t been any contact made either. No telephone calls, no FaceTime and no Zoom calls."

Oh dear.

