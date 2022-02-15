Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry had a cute cousin’s day out at the Super Bowl

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since moving to the States, Prince Harry has been settling into American life – and proved it when he showed up at last night’s Super Bowl. The major American football tournament, hosted this year in his new home state California, is typically a star-studded event and he showed up with a surprise guest in tow: his cousin Princess Eugenie.

The pair had a rare day out at the SoFi Stadium, where they were snapped wearing black masks and sitting side by side in a VIP box. While Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s other half Jack Brooksbank didn’t accompany them, the pair seemed to have a great time and reportedly danced their hearts out during the game’s halftime show.

With Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and more performing, it’s no surprise they would have wanted to pull out a few moves from their days dancing at Mahiki.

They were in great company as other Hollywood celebrities flooded the stands, with Beyonce, Jay-Z, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and more cheering from the sidelines.

Videos you may like:

One was even starstruck as they met Prince Harry, as country musician Mickey Guyton snagged a picture with Prince Harry and shared the picture on Instagram. She wrote, “He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my tracksuit.”

However Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie both kept coy about whether they were cheering on the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals, as their spokespeople refused to comment when asked by Harper’s Bazaar. We can probably make an educated guess though, given Meghan was born in Los Angeles and grew up there. (Spoiler for any sports fans out there: the Rams won.)

Princess Eugenie is the first member of the royal family known to have visited Prince Harry in the US, since he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and started a new life in California. The cousins are known to be close, with author Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand writing in a biography they had “one of the most natural connections” – and had “many nights out together in London.”