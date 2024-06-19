Harry and Meghan 'reached out' to Kate ahead of her Trooping the Colour appearance, source claims

They wanted to make a gesture

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave after attending Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King's Lynn, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly extended an olive branch to Princess Kate ahead of her Trooping the Colour appearance over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Princess of Wales appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to celebrate the King's official birthday, marking her first official public appearance since Christmas Day, and since she made her video announcement that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

According to one anonymous source, Harry and Meghan — who reportedly haven't spoken to William and Kate in any real way in months — are really happy that the Princess is feeling a bit stronger these days.

"Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but sadly it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and The Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least," the source told Closer.

"They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties."

Because of this, the Sussexes apparently wanted to reach out to Kate to wish her well.

"They’ve jointly reached out to send well wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response," the source continued.

"That hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect and do what they see as the right thing. When Kate gets back into action, their hope is that it might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the King, too."

Sadly, Harry's relationship with his family — and by extension, Meghan's relationship with them as well — has continued to deteriorate in the years since they first left their royal roles. Most recently, both King Charles and Prince William declined to meet with Harry while he was visiting England for work engagements, which many royal commentators seemed to think pointed to an even deeper rift than we'd thought.

