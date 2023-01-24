This is the funny royal present that Meghan Markle bought Prince Harry as a Christmas gift
The royal loved the funny gift from the Duchess
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
They've opened up about life behind closed doors, but now Prince Harry has revealed the funny, royal-related present that his wife Meghan Markle bought him one Christmas.
In his memoir the royal was very open - writing about how Prince William allegedly physically attacked him - and during the Netflix documentary the couple spoke about their first few dates, and explained why they moved to the US after stepping down as senior royals.
However, it's this gem from Harry's book that royal fans are loving.
We all know how much the Duke of Sussex admired his grandma, the late Queen - but in the book, Harry reveals that in 2020 Meghan bought him a Christmas tree decoration with the Queen's face on.
In his book, Spare, which was released earlier this month, Prince Harry also reveals how 'roared' with laughter when he got the sweet gift from wife Meghan.
According to the royal, Meghan had seen the funny tree ornament in a local shop and bought it for him as she “thought he would like it”. After he'd unwrapped the amusing present he placed it on the tree - but forgot that it was in arms reach of Archie, who was just a baby then.
Unfortunately, it only lasted a few days before the ornament toppled off the tree and landed on the floor, with Harry writing: “I grabbed a dustpan and swept up the pieces, all the while thinking: This is weird.”
Other recent parts of Harry's book which have come to light are his break up with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, which has since gone viral, and a joke that Meghan made to Kate (opens in new tab) which didn't go down particularly well.
The awkward experience happened at Meghan's first Trooping of the Colour, when Kate asked Meghan if she enjoyed it, with Meghan apparently saying "colourful" as a joke.
However, instead of laughter, Harry recalls that "a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole".
Prince Harry's memoir Spare is available to buy now.
-
This is why Kylie Jenner's baby name is causing a stir online
She finally revealed her son's name this weekend
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry recalls noticing one major difference between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
As a nail tech, I've got these 31 chic nail art ideas bookmarked for future reference
There's something to suit everyone
By Tori Crowther
-
Everything you need to know about King Charles' coronation weekend
His Majesty will lead a weekend full of events
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'unlikely' to appear on Palace balcony at King Charles' coronation
But reports claim they will be invited to the celebration
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan Markle's friend has broken her silence after the release of Spare
A picture is worth a thousand words...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
George, Charlotte and Louis are fans of this very unique school activity
How sweet!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William visited a charity supported by mum Diana in moving tribute
This is so sweet
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A new King Charles mural has received a mixed reaction from royal fans
It was painted to celebrate the new monarch
By Sarah Finley
-
Harry and Meghan released a statement responding to Jeremy Clarkson's hateful comments
They're not impressed with his apology
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William keeps his silence on Harry's claims during solo engagement
He's not addressing his brother at all
By Iris Goldsztajn