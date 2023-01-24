This is the funny royal present that Meghan Markle bought Prince Harry as a Christmas gift

They've opened up about life behind closed doors, but now Prince Harry has revealed the funny, royal-related present that his wife Meghan Markle bought him one Christmas.

In his memoir the royal was very open - writing about how Prince William allegedly physically attacked him - and during the Netflix documentary the couple spoke about their first few dates, and explained why they moved to the US after stepping down as senior royals.

However, it's this gem from Harry's book that royal fans are loving.

We all know how much the Duke of Sussex admired his grandma, the late Queen - but in the book, Harry reveals that in 2020 Meghan bought him a Christmas tree decoration with the Queen's face on.

(Image credit: getty images)

In his book, Spare, which was released earlier this month, Prince Harry also reveals how 'roared' with laughter when he got the sweet gift from wife Meghan.

According to the royal, Meghan had seen the funny tree ornament in a local shop and bought it for him as she “thought he would like it”. After he'd unwrapped the amusing present he placed it on the tree - but forgot that it was in arms reach of Archie, who was just a baby then.

Unfortunately, it only lasted a few days before the ornament toppled off the tree and landed on the floor, with Harry writing: “I grabbed a dustpan and swept up the pieces, all the while thinking: This is weird.”

Other recent parts of Harry's book which have come to light are his break up with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, which has since gone viral, and a joke that Meghan made to Kate (opens in new tab) which didn't go down particularly well.

The awkward experience happened at Meghan's first Trooping of the Colour, when Kate asked Meghan if she enjoyed it, with Meghan apparently saying "colourful" as a joke.

However, instead of laughter, Harry recalls that "a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole".

Prince Harry's memoir Spare is available to buy now.