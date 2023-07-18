Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared the sweetest tribute to wife Princess Beatrice on their anniversary

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married three years ago on Monday — on 17 July, 2020.

To mark their wedding anniversary, Edo posted a stunning photo of Beatrice on Instagram, plus two pics of details from their wedding day, and captioned the lot with an even more stunning message.

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world," wrote the British-Italian property developer. "I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx"

This isn't the first time Edoardo has posted a gushy message for his wife.

On Beatrice's birthday last year, he wrote on Instagram: "You are the world's best wife. Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling."

And on their first wedding anniversary, he wrote: "I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

Since tying the knot, Edo and Bea have become proud parents to little Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, who will turn two years old on 18 September. Beatrice is also a stepmum to Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, who was born in 2016 to Edo and his then-partner Dara Huang.

And as a refresher, Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She is very close to her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, who herself is married to Jack Brooksbank, with whom she shares sons August and Ernest, born earlier this year.