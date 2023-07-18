Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared the sweetest tribute to wife Princess Beatrice on their anniversary

We reckon he quite likes her

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married three years ago on Monday — on 17 July, 2020.

To mark their wedding anniversary, Edo posted a stunning photo of Beatrice on Instagram, plus two pics of details from their wedding day, and captioned the lot with an even more stunning message.

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world," wrote the British-Italian property developer. "I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx"

Based on this evidence, we reckon Edo quite likes Bea, but we could be wrong, of course.

This isn't the first time Edoardo has posted a gushy message for his wife.

On Beatrice's birthday last year, he wrote on Instagram: "You are the world's best wife. Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling."

A post shared by Edo Mapelli Mozzi (@edomapellimozzi)

A photo posted by on

And on their first wedding anniversary, he wrote: "I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

A post shared by Edo Mapelli Mozzi (@edomapellimozzi)

A photo posted by on

Since tying the knot, Edo and Bea have become proud parents to little Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, who will turn two years old on 18 September. Beatrice is also a stepmum to Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, who was born in 2016 to Edo and his then-partner Dara Huang.

And as a refresher, Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She is very close to her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, who herself is married to Jack Brooksbank, with whom she shares sons August and Ernest, born earlier this year.

Topics
Royal Family
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸