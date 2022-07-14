Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, may be our future queen consort, but she was once a child like everyone else — and her childhood included a certain amount of sibling rivalry.

The Duchess and her younger sister Annabel Elliot are very close now, often spending time together, but they definitely had their spats as little ones.

While filming the new ITV documentary Camilla’s Country Life, the royal invited Annabel to join her in the home their grandparents owned during their childhood — Hall Place, in Hampshire, which is now owned by someone else, and which the two women had not visited since 1987. While there, they recounted both happy memories, and some… less happy.

“Have you had a discussion about the buried teddy bear?” Country Life‘s editor Mark Hedges asked Annabel at one point in the documentary.

“Sorry, that was mine! What did she…?” she answered, visibly confused, before calling her older sister over.

“Mark just brought up the teddy bear, hiding my teddy bear,” Annabel told Camilla. “She only owned up to me about a month before I got married that actually she’d buried it.”

To her credit, the Duchess immediately confessed to the accusations: “My sister and I had a bit of an argument, so I buried him. It was sibling rivalry.”

She added: “He had a very happy resting ground. In the rose garden.”

Off camera, someone else asked Annabel: “Have you forgiven her?”

She answered without missing a beat: “Certainly not. It still rankles to this day.”

Well, the only children among us are feeling quite lucky in this particular moment.

Thankfully, though, the two women appeared to get on swimmingly throughout the rest of the TV programme. The documentary was filmed while Camilla was in the process of guest-editing Country Life for the first time, ahead of her 75th birthday on 17 July. For the special issue, she commissioned the Duchess of Cambridge to take her portrait.

While filming, Mark joked that Camilla wanted to outsell her husband, Prince Charles’s, issues of Country Life. The future king has guest-edited the publication twice, with one of these becoming the most sold issue in the magazine’s history.