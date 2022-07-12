Duchess Camilla said she and Kate had “a lot of laughs” while shooting her magazine cover

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The two seem really close.

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker-Bowles made headlines last week when the Duchess of Cornwall’s Country Life magazine cover was revealed.

The future Queen consort asked Kate to take her portrait for the mag, which marked the Duchess of Cambridge’s first professional commission. Kate has a deep-seated love for photography, and royal fans were delighted that her husband’s mother-in-law chose her to take her photo — especially as Camilla’s relaxed posture showed how comfortable she seems to feel around Kate.

Now, Camilla is opening up about the experience, and how happy she is to have chosen Kate as her photographer. “She did really good pictures and you know she does it very naturally… we had a lot of fun doing it,” the Duchess revealed in the upcoming ITV documentary Camilla’s Country Life, which airs on 13 July (via Hello!).

Camilla continued: “It was very relaxed and of course very kind of the Duchess of Cambridge… she’s an extremely good photographer and it was all very casual, there wasn’t much hair and make-up — it was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs — it was a lovely way of doing it.”

We think it’s so sweet that the Duchesses have struck up such a friendship, and are supporting each other’s personal projects in this way: Camilla guest-edited the issue of Country Life whose cover she graces, and filmed a documentary about it, while Kate is always finding new ways to get involved with photography.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly inherited her passion for the medium from her grandfather, and she studied history of art at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William. Since becoming a royal, she has often served as her brood’s own official photographer, graciously sharing beautiful portraits of William, George, Charlotte and Louis via Instagram, such as the one she used in her Father’s Day tribute to her husband.

She also spearheaded the “Hold Still” photography project during lockdown, which documented British lives during the pandemic, in partnership with the National Portrait Gallery.

More photography from the Duchess of Cambridge please!