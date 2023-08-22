Charles accused of "not showing enough compassion" to Prince Harry
Do you agree?
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A royal expert has said that King Charles and Prince William should have offered a public "act of compassion" towards Prince Harry after the publication of his shock memoir Spare.
For Tessa Dunlop, the senior royals — and Harry's closest relatives, should have strayed from their usual "never complain, never explain" policy on that occasion, offering a way for the Duke of Sussex to be welcomed back into the fold at least to a certain extent.
"I felt that [Charles, William and Kate] could have offered the hand of reconciliation and really forgiveness which is required on their part because he’s been a bit public and underhand by Harry to say the least. I would have liked to have seen that done more publicly for me personally," Tessa told the To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield (via Express).
"In a country as entrenched in its own history as much as ours, it is very difficult to take on an institution… particularly if it’s one your own family belong to…
"I still feel conflicted. I feel that he did something quite brave, he did it in a slightly foolish way and I want Charles and William to recognise their larger, more important, better-funded positions and just extend that hand over the Atlantic like Jesus on water."
Many people are likely to agree with the royal expert, considering it feels quite sad for Prince Harry to be close to estranged from his father and older brother.
With that in mind, reports have been claiming that the King intends to meet with Harry in the coming weeks.
"King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September, which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Düsseldorf," a source said recently.
"The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20th so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak."
The alleged upcoming meeting has been dubbed "peace talks" for the father and son pair, so who knows what will come out of it!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second child - and there's already a name clue
Can you guess?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Time to dust off the glitter ball
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry and Jessica Alba love Hatha yoga for toning and strengthening - your guide
Keen to give it a go?
By Chloe Gray
-
King Charles set to meet for 'peace talks' with Prince Harry, but Meghan won't be there
It's being considered as an olive branch for the Sussexes
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
William and Kate's uncomfortable reaction to a joke about Harry has resurfaced
In retrospect, it all feels a little awkward.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles honours key figure who the Sussexes clashed with
Is this a snub?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles has welcomed Fergie back after "years of humiliation," royal expert says
She wasn't always well liked by the royals
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal insider addresses claim that Kate is making 'night calls' to Harry on William's behalf
It was reported that she had contacted the Duke to help unite the brothers
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Anne once admitted that being royal is harder for Princess Kate's generation
Fair enough
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles once wore a fake nose and moustache so he wouldn't be recognised
This is too funny
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton quietly attended a '24-hour rave festival' last weekend
Party on, Princess
By Jadie Troy-Pryde