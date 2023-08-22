Charles accused of "not showing enough compassion" to Prince Harry

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A royal expert has said that King Charles and Prince William should have offered a public "act of compassion" towards Prince Harry after the publication of his shock memoir Spare.

For Tessa Dunlop, the senior royals — and Harry's closest relatives, should have strayed from their usual "never complain, never explain" policy on that occasion, offering a way for the Duke of Sussex to be welcomed back into the fold at least to a certain extent.

"I felt that [Charles, William and Kate] could have offered the hand of reconciliation and really forgiveness which is required on their part because he’s been a bit public and underhand by Harry to say the least. I would have liked to have seen that done more publicly for me personally," Tessa told the To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield (via Express).

"In a country as entrenched in its own history as much as ours, it is very difficult to take on an institution… particularly if it’s one your own family belong to…

"I still feel conflicted. I feel that he did something quite brave, he did it in a slightly foolish way and I want Charles and William to recognise their larger, more important, better-funded positions and just extend that hand over the Atlantic like Jesus on water."

Many people are likely to agree with the royal expert, considering it feels quite sad for Prince Harry to be close to estranged from his father and older brother.

With that in mind, reports have been claiming that the King intends to meet with Harry in the coming weeks.

"King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September, which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Düsseldorf," a source said recently.

"The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20th so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak."

The alleged upcoming meeting has been dubbed "peace talks" for the father and son pair, so who knows what will come out of it!