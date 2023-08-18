William and Kate's uncomfortable reaction to a joke about Harry has resurfaced

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Say what you will about Prince William and Princess Kate, they sure can take a joke — and it's lucky they can, because they were once the centre of attention while a certain Australian actress was making a daring joke about Prince Harry, and looking back it all feels fairly awkward - especially since the moment is currently resurfacing, and a lot has happened between the family members since then.

Let us back up.

A clip taken from the 2020 BAFTAs is currently making the rounds on TikTok. In the video, Barbie star Margot Robbie is on stage accepting an award for her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star, Brad Pitt, since he couldn't make it on the night.

Margot read Brad's hilarious speech to the audience, although it's unclear whether she added in a few jokes of her own in order to embarrass Brad a little.

Anyway, at the end of the speech, Margot holds up the award as she says to the crowd: "He says that he is gonna name this Harry, because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him."

She quickly added: "His words, not mine!"

The camera then instantly cut to William and Kate, who were sat in the audience, and shows Kate laughing heartily. Although William also chuckles along, he definitely looks a little more uncomfortable about the quip than his wife.

Of course, the timing of Margot's joke was particularly on point. The awards took place on 2nd February 2020, just a few short weeks after the Sussexes announced that they were stepping down as senior working members of the royal family.

Nothing like a bit of publicly awkward banter between famous faces.

In her speech, Margot also made another extremely timely joke, this time taking aim at Brexit, which went through on 31st January 2020.

She opened by saying: "Brad couldn't be here due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him.

"OK, he starts by saying, 'Hey Britain! Heard you just became single, welcome to the club. Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement, blah blah blah..."

Well, the audience seemed to love it!