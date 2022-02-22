The one piece of advice Camilla gave Kate Middleton on how to “hang on to a Prince” 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Apparently, it was advice that Kate struggled to follow

The royal family has to comply with all kinds of rules, from what they’re allowed to wear at certain events to which members can be given royal titles. The family is thought to offer training and advice to new members as they are welcomed into the fold. It is believed, for example, that the Queen gave Kate private Princess lessons.

According to royal author Robert Lacey, Camilla also had some advice for Kate during the early days of her romance with Prince William at St Andrew’s university.

Her top tip was essentially to fit every aspect of her life around William’s. Riiight.

In his royal biography, Battle of Brothers, Robert said: “Camilla had confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: fit your timetable — well, basically your whole life — around his.”

But apparently, following Camilla’s advice was impossible for Kate because, as Robert puts it, William’s diary was “un-fit-roundable”.

That’s because as soon as the couple graduated, William’s life became consumed with royal duties. According to Robert, Kate had to just sit at home and watch. But she had a “back up plan” in case William called things off.

Robert wrote: “While Kate’s medium-to-long-term objective was quite simple — to lead William in handcuffs to the altar — for the time being, she had to devise her own independent career path as camouflage. This was a matter of both personal and public tactics.

“In neither respect would it help Ms Middleton to appear the slightest bit needy — and of course there was the ultimate unthinkable possibility that she might end up getting dumped!”

But the idea that Kate was only pursuing a career to secure her husband is an idea mired in sexism. After graduating, Kate is known to have worked at her parents’ party supply company and then as an accessories buyer for British fashion label chain Jigsaw. Is it not possible that Kate went after these previous roles for herself? What are your thoughts?