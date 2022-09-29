Queen Consort Camilla “always felt quite wary” of Prince Harry, royal author claims

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Camilla, the now Queen Consort, was introduced slowly into the Royal Family after the divorce of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, until she eventually married Charles in 2005.

Of course, this came after Charles’ public admission that he had in fact had an affair with Camilla while he was still married to Diana, with whom he shared sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Because the two young Princes knew this, it can’t have been easy for them to accept Camilla as one of their own in the beginning, and for one royal author, Camilla’s relationship with Harry in particular was quite strained.

“The Duchess always felt quite wary of Harry and used to see him out of the corner of her eye looking at her in a long and cold way. She found it rather unnerving. Otherwise, they got on quite well,” Angela Levin writes in Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort (via Express).

“She was always supportive of him and, when she felt the time was right, tried to help him understand the challenges of being young in the modern world, and in a world that was more open than the one the Prince of Wales had to cope with as a child.

“She never interfered directly or tried to be a surrogate mother. Instead, she was a supportive figure in the background. What I observed between them was always friendly. He was and still is a lost soul in so many ways.”

The specific relationship between Prince Harry and Queen Camilla isn’t talked about much, but sadly the Duke of Sussex’ relationship with the Royal Family in general has been quite difficult since he and his wife Meghan Markle decided to step down from their royal duties and move to California in early 2020. The rift between him and his older brother William has been especially scrutinised, and royal fans are hoping that they can make up in the near future.