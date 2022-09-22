King Charles ‘is determined to heal the rift between his sons’, royal expert says

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Relations haven’t been smooth in the House of Windsor of late, according to reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the UK in 2020, followed by their various interviews and media projects, have seemingly upset working members of the Royal Family, and while the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex seemed incredibly close growing up insiders have commented on their growing rift.

While some strides were made following the Queen’s death on Thursday 8th September, the two brothers’ relationship is reportedly still strained as Harry and Meghan return to their Southern Californian family life. But, according to one royal expert, their dad won’t let them get away with never making up.

“King Charles has indicated that he is determined to heal the rift between his sons,” Duncan Larcombe told OK!, based on the monarch’s mention of Harry and Meghan in his first speech as King.

“The speech was a very carefully considered and perfectly executed olive branch from a person who was, frankly, not only burying his mother but he was also burying Prince Charles.

“The father that Harry knew almost doesn’t exist anymore, he has changed.” Here, Duncan is referring to the transition Charles has had to make from Prince of Wales to Head of State.

For the expert, bringing William and Harry back together will be a priority, for the welfare of the family and of the monarchy as a whole.

“Charles needs to solve this dreadful and harmful row between his sons,” Duncan explained.

“There’s only so much you can do, but I think publicly declaring his love for Harry and Meghan during a speech where he barely mentioned a soul was a deliberate and strategic attempt by The King to say, ‘Right, enough is enough, this is how much I still love you, everything has changed,’ that was a message to Harry.”