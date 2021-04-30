Did you spot the heartbreaking detail in the Cambridge family’s sweet video?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton never failing to make news.

This week, it was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s marriage that got the world talking as they celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

Marking the day, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted stunning new portraits of themselves to Instagram. But it was their evening upload that made the biggest headlines, as the Duke and Duchess posted a home video of their family – and it’s more heart-warming than a John Lewis advert.

Holding hands on the beach, laughing and toasting marshmallows – it’s all there – and unsurprisingly, it’s going viral.

‘Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,’ the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the sweet video. ‘We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C’

While many focused on Kate’s similarities to Princess Diana and Prince Louis’ cheeky grin in the comment section, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a heartbreaking detail.

Featuring in the video alongside the family of five was their beloved cocker spaniel Lupo, who sadly died last year.

The Cambridges released a personal statement at the time, paying tribute to the ‘heart of [their] family’.

‘Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C’

As well as the home video, the Duke and Duchess also released two never-before-seen portraits to mark their 10-year wedding anniversary.

’10 years’, captions their first photograph with the bride and groom emojis, taken by Chris Floyd.

They later posted another photograph to social media from the recent shoot, captioning the loved-up snap: ‘Taken this week ahead of the Duke and Duchess’ 10th wedding anniversary’.

Happy 10th wedding anniversary to the Duke and Duchess!