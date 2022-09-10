Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

On Thursday 8th September, Buckingham Palace announced the tragic news that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at her home in Balmoral.

The statement read: ‘The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.’

The sad news has prompted condolences from key figures across the globe, from political figures to religious leaders, as the world mourns the longest-serving monarch in British history.

King Charles III delivered a poignant speech on Friday, where he paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s memory and life of service.

Earlier today, King Charles III was formally announced as the sovereign in a televised ceremony, a historic event which saw Privy Counsellors officially declare him as the monarch.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Former Prime Ministers David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair were in attendance at the event at St James’s Palace.

During the ceremony, King Charles III also approved a bank holiday for the date of the late Queen’s funeral.

Penny Mordaunt, Acting Lord President of the Council, read draft proclamations to appoint the day as a bank holiday across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Charles replied with: ‘Approved’.

He then signed the proclamations.

The date of the funeral is yet to be confirmed, but it is believed that it could take place on Monday 19th September.

According to details in Operation London Bridge, the protocols in place in the event of the death of the monarch, the funeral is set to take place at Westminster Abbey, and the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The service will be broadcast and a two minutes silence will be held at midday.

It is also believed that the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where she is to be buried.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this difficult time.