Richard Quinn's SS24 show was heart-breaking and beautiful

One show made our Editor-in-Chief Andrea Thompson cry this London Fashion Week: it was Richard Quinn's.

The designer's spring/summer 24 collection was inspired by his late father Patrick James Quinn, and how you can find calm and beauty in a moment of profound sadness.

The show, set in one of London's grandest ballrooms, the Grade II-listed 1901 Ballroom at the Andaz Hotel, featured Quinn's family in the audience. It started off with an Irish dance performed by dancers in black tulle gowns - both Richard's parents are Irish.

Then came the gorgeous gowns, each more beautifully crafted than the next. There were tulle gowns embroidered with delicate flowers, as well as column dresses embellished with Swarovski crystals that caught the light. Sheer cage dresses that mesmerised through their construction.

This being Richard Quinn, there were of course some pops of colour: a ruffled red gown here, a bold yellow floral print there, but this collection was definitely more muted than usual, favouring monochrome hues and delicate pastels.

The show closed with 00s model Jessica Stam, in a fabulous beaded jumpsuit adorned with a bridal cape.

A breath-taking homage that resulted in a standing ovation. It was worth nothing less.