Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian jail as part of a prisoner swap

Brittney Griner (opens in new tab) is confirmed to have been freed from Russian jail in a prisoner swap, with US President Joe Biden confirming the news today.

The 32-year-old US professional basketball player was arrested in February 2022, after vape cartilages containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

She was controversially held in jail until last month when Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony, which according to Amnesty International is amongst the worst in Europe, infamous for forced labour, rat infestations and beatings

Today, Griner's release was announced by US President Joe Biden, who confirmed the news that the US basketball player was on her way home, after being freed in a prisoner swap.

Griner was exchanged for arms dealer Viktor Bout, dubbed the "Merchant of Death", who has been in US prison for 12 years.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe.She is on a plane.She is on her way home.

"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner," announced US President Joe Biden. "She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."

His statement continued: "After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones - and she should have been there all along.

"This is a day we've worked towards for a long time. We never stopped pushing for her release. It took painstaking and intense negotiations and I want to thank all the hardworking public servants across my administration who worked tirelessly to secure her release.

"People all across the country have learned about Brittney's story, advocated for her release, stood with her throughout this terrible ordeal and I know that support meant a lot to her family," his statement later continued. "I'm glad to be able to say that Brittney is in good spirits - she's relieved to finally be heading home.

Tune in as I deliver an important announcement.

"[Brittney] endured mistreatment and a show trial in Russia with characteristic grit and incredible dignity," President Biden continued. "She represents the best about America - across the board.

"She wrote to me back in July," he recalled. "She didn't ask for special treatment. She requested a simple quote: 'Please don't forget about me and the other American detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home.' We never forgot about Brittney."

Griner's wife, Cherelle, was also present, announcing: "Today I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion that I have right now is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration...It's a happy day for me and my family," she continued. "Today, our family is whole."

We will continue to update this story.