Russell Brand has been charged with rape
The disgraced comedian has been charged by The Met for a series of offences dating back to the '90s
Russell Brand is facing multiple charges of sexual assault, according to a statement released by the Crown Prosecution Service today. The charges, which stem from investigations dating back to 2023, include one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault. The charges relate to four separate women.
Brand, 50, has been under investigation following several women’s allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault. These claims were brought to light in a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches in late 2023, which featured harrowing testimonies from women who accused Brand of exploiting his power and influence in the most disgraceful ways during the height of his celebrity in the mid-2000s.
Brand, who has consistently denied the allegations, has yet to respond publicly to the charges. The disgraced comedian has increasingly used his platform to discuss controversial political views, alleged conspiracies, and promote alternative medicine, which has garnered both praise and criticism.
In an official statement, the CPS has confirmed that it has authorised charges against Brand following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the police. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation, said: "The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers."
Brand is scheduled to appear in court next month for a preliminary hearing, if convicted, he could face imprisonment.
The Met added: "The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk.
If you, or someone you know, is a victim of assault, you can get support by contacting Rape Crisis' 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
