Red is the only colour you should be wearing this Autumn

No colour universally commands attention like red. It is one of the first colours used in art in the prehistoric era, is the colour associate with love and became the emblem of royalty during the middle ages.

Red can be seen from the longest distance and is the least scattered by air, triggering the brain more hence its use in traffic lights and warning and stop signs.

It is the colour of a red carpet and of some of the most iconic dresses of all time, both on and off screen. Julia Roberts at the opera in Pretty Woman. Cher in Clueless ("You don't understand! It's an Alaia!"). Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge.

Image 1 of 4 Cindy Crawford in Versace (Image credit: Getty Images) Meghan Markle in Safiyaa (Image credit: Getty Images) Kylie Jenner in Haider Ackerman (Image credit: Getty Images) Lady Gaga in the meat dress (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cindy Crawford in a red Versace dress at the 1991 Oscars. Britney Spears' red latex jumpsuit in her Oops! I Did It Again video. Kylie Jenner's Haider Ackerman dress at the 2023 Met Gala. Meghan Markle wearing a bright Safiyaa gown during one of her last appearances as a working royal. And let us not forget Lady Gaga in THAT meat dress.

So it's no surprise that it made a hot comeback on virtually every catwalk during Fashion Month earlier this year for the showing of the autumn/winter 23 collections.

Image 1 of 5 David Koma (Image credit: Getty Images) Bora Aksu (Image credit: Getty Images) Stella McCartney (Image credit: Getty Images) Nensi Dojaka (Image credit: Courtesy Nensi Dojaka) Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Getty Images)

From David Koma having models walk on a vibrant red carpet to Nensi Dojaka casting her show space in crimson light, red was undoubtedly the colour of the season.

Models wore the fiery shade head-to-toe. At Di Petsa and Nensi Dojaka it was all about sheer dresses with cut-out details. At Prada, Ferragamo and Stella McCartney, red skirt suits took centre stage. Alexander McQueen, and Bottega Veneta showcased show-stopping maxi gowns with power shoulders, while at Bora Aksu, Christopher Kane and David Koma, the fiery hue toughened up frills, lace and floral cut outs.

In case you aren't convinced, according to Tagwalk, Autumn/Winter 2023 saw a 33% increase in looks featuring the colour compared to Autumn/Winter 2022.

In conclusion, red really is the only colour you need to wear this season, and here's my edit of the best red fashion trend items to buy now.