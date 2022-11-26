This is the most influential royal, according to survey

Queen Elizabeth II tragically passed away in September this year (opens in new tab) after she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) months prior to mark her impressive 70-year reign.

The late monarch – who has been superseded by King Charles III – has lived through numerous wars and conflicts, political leaders and movements, but passed away from old age earlier this year. (opens in new tab)

So, it should come as no surprise to learn she is considered the most popular member of the royal family is, and the member with the biggest influence.

Research conducted by Financial World (opens in new tab) has seen data from Google searches, Instagram hashtags and TikTok views, analysed to find out who the most popular and influential royal is.

Turns out it was the late Queen.

Her Majesty racked up to 4.7 million Google searches a month, as well as 18.7 billion TikTok views when the hashtag of her name was searched.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly have the second biggest influence, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, although out of the couple Meghan Markle has been searched for more than her husband.

Prince Harry and Meghan - who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together - have been a huge topic of conversation in recent years. From quitting the royal family and leaving behind their royal duties in favour of setting up a new life in America, to their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview, and more recently, the content of Harry’s memoir Spare (opens in new tab), which has sparked concern amongst his relatives.

Harry and William’s late mother, Princess Diana, is said to be the fifth most influential royal, as she is searched for over 900,000 a year on Google, which is increased to 9.8 bullion searches when combined with the number of TikTok hashtags for her name.

King Charles III is the least influential, according to the research, however, a spokesperson for Financial World believes there is huge scope and optimism surrounding the new King of England and his leadership skills.

The representative said: “This year has seen the monarchy transform with the death of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II in September. As King Charles begins his reign, many will be curious to see how he chooses to adapt the royal family to a new era and who he will choose to help him do so.

“Popularity and influence are vital for the tenure of the royal family, and this study provides a fascinating insight into the royals that have the widest reach and remain in the public's favour.”