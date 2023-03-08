Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand on Buckingham palace balcony at Coronation?

There has been speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles III's Coronation (opens in new tab) on 6 May.

Not only does the event clash with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie's birthday, but the feud between Harry, his brother Prince William and father, which Harry has openly discussed in his Netfllix docu-series Harry and Meghan, his memoir Spare, and Tom Bradby interview, could be a cause for them to give the Coronation a miss.

However, it has been confirmed by a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan - who also have daughter Lilibet together - they have received their official invite to the ceremony.

The source said: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the Coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Although they have received the invite, the couple have yet to confirm if they will or will not be attending the event.

The next question some may be thinking is if the 38-year-old royal and 41-year-old Megan will be spectating on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The couple were absent from the viewing point during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

With that in mind, it is believed the couple will unlikely stand beside the King, Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales for the May celebration.

The reason is simple - the pair are no longer working royals, as they relinquished their royal duties when they quit the royal family in 2020.

Only senior working royals are traditionally invited to stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, which is currently being renovated.

However, Charles has already broken tradition by ditching the outfit his predecessors wore during their Coronation, and is set to honour his late father, Prince Philip, with the music components for the ceremony.

So, will the new British sovereign break royal code once again, extend the olive branch and invite Harry and Meghan to join him on the balcony? Or will they pass on the invite entirely to celebrate their eldest child?

It has been reported Harry and Meghan have until April to confirm their attendance.