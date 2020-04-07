The Queen’s granddaughter just gave everyone a sneak peek into royal isolation at her country home

FOMO.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

The UK government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

But where are the individual royal family members self-isolating?

The Queen and Prince Philip have temporarily moved to Windsor Castle, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have left London for Balmoral, Scotland, and Prince William and Kate Middleton have moved their family of five to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. And let’s not forget Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are isolating with baby Archie in their new California home.

One royal family who has made the most news this week is the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, taking part in a video interview and giving the world a sneak peek into royal isolation at her country home.

Taking part in an interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain this week, Zara opened up about the Queen’s Sunday night televised speech, voicing her thoughts from her Gloucestershire home.

‘We’re obviously very proud and what she said is completely 100% what the country needed,’ Zara told Good Morning Britain of her grandmother’s decision to take part in a rare televised speech to reassure the nation. ‘I hope that everyone listens and we can try and get back to normal and as we’re trying to do today and support our NHS as much as we can.’

And opening up about royal isolation, Zara explained: ‘I think it’s hard being locked up and not being allowed to do what you normally do and getting fresh air into your lungs. We’re very lucky out in the country we’re on the farm we’ve still got to look after the horses.’

