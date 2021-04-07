The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are being particularly protective of their children right now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making news following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic.

They have made particular headlines recently following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out about their relationship with the Cambridges.

The two couples have been surrounded by speculation of fallouts and feuds for years, but this is the first time that either couple has broken their silence.

While Meghan explained how the story of her and Kate was falsely reported and twisted by the press, Prince Harry opened up about his relationship with his brother William, explaining that they are ‘on different paths’ but ‘time heals all things’.

‘As I’ve said before, I love William to bits,’ Prince Harry explained in the interview. ‘He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.’

Since the interview, there have been reports that William was left upset by the drama and that he and Harry ‘have opened communication channels’. Insiders have since reported however that these conversations have been ‘unproductive’.

It has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very protective of each other right now, with Kate described by sources as a ‘pillar of strength’ and the ‘silent power behind William’.

This week, it was also reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton are being particularly protective of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

‘The interview was particularly difficult for Kate to digest, but she’s pulled herself together and is staying strong for the royal family and her children,’ a royal insider told Us Weekly. ‘Kate’s an extremely protective mother and while she’s all about open communication, George, Charlotte and Louis are still young.’

According to the royal source, Kate would hate for her children to ever ‘see her upset or struggling.’

The source continued: ‘Kate is definitely strong enough to get through this. She has a lead by example attitude, so it’s important for her to be a good role model to them. George and Charlotte are back at school, but she’s been spending her evenings with them. The children always brighten up her day, and she always says that when she goes through a difficult time, having her family there always helps. She feels so blessed to have her kids and a loving family.’

This is lovely.