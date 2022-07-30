Will Smith shares personal video message apologising to Chris Rock

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It all kicked off at the Oscars

Will Smith has publicly reached out to apologise to Chris Rock for slapping him on stage at the Oscars 2022, months after the ordeal.

Will has since apologised for the outburst, which was in defence of his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, and has been banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years.

The Hitch star has reached out once again to share how sorry he is to the comedian, his family, guests and award winners at the star-studded event, as well as fans who looked up to him.

In a lengthy recording Will answered questions he has received about his behaviour, which has been shared on his YouTube Channel, as well as subsequent social media platforms, including his Instagram account.

Video you may like:

The video featured an appendage, which read: “It’s been a minute. Over the last few months Ive been doing a lot of thinking and personal work. You asked a lot of questions that I wanted to answer.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgmVDHXoAw8/?hl=en

Speaking in the clip, the 53-year-old actor said: “Ive reached out to Chris, but the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you.

“My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk. I want to apologise to Chris’ mother. I saw an interview that Chris’s mother did, and that was one of the things about that moment I just didn’t realise, and I wasn’t thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment. So I want to apologise to Chris’ mother, I want to apologise to Chris’ family, specifically to Tony Rock, we had a great relationship.”

Will is also deeply saddened his actions have impacted his friendship with Chris’ brother Tony Rock.

“Tony Rock was my man and this is probably irreparable”, he shared.

Asked why Will did not apologise to Chris on the evening in March in his acceptance speech for his Best Actor award for his role in King Richard, he has claimed it was all a blur.

“I was fogged out at that point. It was all fuzzy”, he said.

Will hit out after the comedian appeared to poke fun at Jada’s shaved head, which is a result of a health condition called alopecia.

The award-winning actor went on to shout at Chris from his seat, and said: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”, before he stormed the stage and slapped the Grown Ups actor.

There has been a mixed response from Hollywood stars, despite Will’s several apologies, both on the night, and in the aftermath of the event, which has seen him resign from the Oscars Academy.

Since the unforgettable feud Will has been working on himself, and his actions.

In the video he went on: “I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment. I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insult.”

Will has insisted he was defending his wife off his own accord, and his 50-year-old wife did not put him up to hit out.

He answered: “I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my own histories with Chris, Jada had nothing to do with it. “

Will’s heartfelt video also saw him apologise to his own family, including Jada, as well as his children Trey, Jaden and Willow.

He said: “I want to say sorry to my family and my kids for the heat I have brought on all of us.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star can’t forget the look on award-winner Questlove’s face, who won Best Original Documentary at the 94th Academy Awards, because his special moment was interrupted by Will attacking Chris.

He said: “Breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment. I can still see Questlove’s eyes it happened on Questlove’s award. I’m sorry really isn’t sufficient.”

When asked what Will would say to those who admired him before the rift, he said: “Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down. So it hurts. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me.

“The work I’m trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful, and I‘m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I made a mistake and I’m not trying to think of myself as a piece of s**t. I would say to those people I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light, love and joy, into the world. If you hand on, I promise we will be able to be friends again.”