Tap Into The New Wellness Hair Colour Trend

Dubbed the first ‘wellness’ hair colour, Clairol Natural Instincts Conditioning Colour delivers sheer, health-boosting shades for men and women.

Clairol Natural Instincts Conditioning Colour, £5.99

‘You know how great you look and feel when you live a healthy lifestyle? This tint works in the same way, leaving hair pure and fresh with loads of shine,’ says Clairol’s UK Ambassador Michael Douglas. ‘Hair strands feel stronger, and smoothed, with no frizz or damage but loads of glow.’

Clairol Natural Instincts Conditioning Colour is also ideal for hair colour newbies who want to enhance their natural shade without the commitment of permanent colour.

The collection is ‘demi permanent’, meaning it’s milder than permanent hair colour as it uses a lower strength developer and gradually fades each time you shampoo. So you can go back to your natural shade or transition to another hue seamlessly with no visible root line.

Also nice, Clairol Natural Instincts Conditioning Colour is formulated without ammonia and contains ME+, a high-tech hair dye molecule that reduces the risk of developing a new allergy.

Disclaimer: it’s still advisable to do a patch test 48 hours before each application as there still remains a risk of allergic reaction to hair dye that can be severe. Also if you have had an adverse reaction to hair colour previously you must consult a dermatologist.

How to choose the right shade

It isn’t as hard as you think.

‘Think about the undertones in your skin,’ says Douglas.

Most people fall into one of three categories: warm, cool and neutral.

‘Check the inside of your wrist and if you have pink undertones you are cool; if they are yellow or golden you are warm, while a combination of both means you are neutral.’

Veins are also a great indicator of tone. If your veins are blue or purple, you’re likely to be cool-toned; if they are green, you are warm.

As a rule, if you have pale skin with red undertones, cool blonde hair colour shades will work well. Those with warm skin should avoid any hair colour with yellow tones like honey and copper.

Douglas also recommends that you pick a celebrity with your dream hair colour and similar skin and eye colouring to your own. It will give you a much better idea of the end result.