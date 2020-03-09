If You’re Not Using A Hyaluronic Acid Serum Like This, You Need To Start

When it comes to really moisturising your skin, few products deliver quite like a hyaluronic acid serum.

This is hardly surprising when you consider that hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance in the skin. A single gram also has the impressive ability to hold up to six litres of water.

The trouble is, our hyaluronic acid reserves deplete with age. Hello, dehydrated skin.

So if you want a pillowy complexion with fewer lines then it’s wise to incorporate a hyaluronic acid serum in your skincare regime.

There is just one caveat. We’re willing to bet you didn’t know there is a right and a wrong way to use hyaluronic acid?

How to apply a hyaluronic acid serum

A cursory look at Instagram gives the impression that you should whack a hyaluronic acid serum on to damp skin.

If you’re already doing this, STOP RIGHT NOW. This method could actually compromise the effectiveness of your serum.

‘In skincare, hyaluronic acid molecules are nearly dehydrated in order to be small enough to sink into the skin,’ says Debbie Thomas, laser facial specialist.

‘There they absorb water, expand and hold onto it like a sponge. If you apply moisture to your skin first, these molecules will expand too quickly and potentially only sit on the surface of the skin.’

Thomas’ advice? Apply a hyaluronic acid serum on to dry skin. Then top up with a moisturiser rich in ceramides to keep your skin barrier strong and lock in hydration.

We recommend starting with the Hyaluronic Serum by Dr Barbara Sturm then top up with CeraVe Moisturising Cream.

Dr Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, £235, Net-A-Porter

CeraVe Moisturising Cream, £4, Lookfantastic

It’s not exactly rocket science, but this application tip works so well, it’s worth repeating.