Congratulations!

A huge congratulations is in order as Tuppence Middleton has reportedly given birth to her first child.

The 35-year-old actress has remained tight lipped about her pregnancy, and the arrival of her bundle of joy.

However the Mail Online has reported the Downton Abbey star – who portrayed Lucy Branson in the hit production – has given birth as she was pictured pushing a pram while on a walk in North London with partner Mans Marlind.

Tuppence and her Swedish film director beau publicly confirmed their relationship in March this year.

Just one month later it was revealed Tuppence was expecting her first child as she debuted her baby bump at the premiere of the period drama.

It is unknown if Tuppence and Mans, 53, have been dating for longer, as they prefer to keep their relationship private.

While little is known about their romance, and new found parenthood, the Our House star has previously shared the couple split their time between Stockholm and the UK.

Speaking previously to the publication, Tuppence said: “My partner lives in Stockholm and I travel between [the UK] and there.'”

However, great things are to come from the pair, as it has previously been revealed Mans and Tuppence are tipped to work on a new project together, which has been adapted from a Finnish book.

The duo have reportedly acquired the film and TV rights to Troll, which is a 2000 novel originally named Tammi in Finnish.

But the forthcoming project will see Tuppence direct the love story.

Speaking to Nordisk Film & TV Fond, about the upcoming venture, Mans said: “We have been looking for something to do together for quite some time now and then suddenly Johanna’s wonderful book came to mind.”

This will not be the first time the couple have worked together, as they previously collaborated on the international series Shadowplay.