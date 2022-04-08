The Crown is looking to cast the perfect Kate Middleton

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Crown season five is not far away, with the highly anticipated return of the Netflix show set to be the most dramatic yet.

With a new cast coming onboard to reflect the passing of time and iconic first look photographs released by the week, the fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown are all anyone can talk about.

Leading the star-studded cast for the final two seasons are Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Also coming onboard are Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Among the other notable cast members are Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, James Murray as Prince Andrew and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

It was a potential future casting that made headlines this week, as it was reported that The Crown creators were looking to cast the perfect Kate Middleton.

It was previously thought that Kate Middleton would not feature in the Netflix show, with The Crown set to end in late 1990s, but it has now been revealed that the show has been extended to finish in the early 2000s.

It is thought therefore that the sixth and final season could feature Prince William’s university days, with him and Kate Middleton famously meeting at St. Andrews.

And while the role will be small, it has been reported that Netflix bosses are officially looking to cast the perfect Kate Middleton.

Well, this is exciting.