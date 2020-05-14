The Crown has omitted one of the royal family’s most controversial moments from the series

With the coronavirus lockdown isolating the majority of us to our homes, people are already looking forward to the release of season four of The Crown.

Yes, it’s not set to hit our TV screens until November or December, but given how quickly this year is flying by, it’s never too soon to start getting excited.

The fourth season will see its star-studded second cast return, with Olivia Coleman reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter playing Princess Margaret and Game of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies returning to his role as Prince Philip.

It is the storyline around Josh O’Connor, The Crown’s Prince Charles, however that has got everyone talking.

Yes, the most anticipated storyline from season four will feature Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emerald Fennel (Camilla Parker-Bowles) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), acting out the highly publicised and very controversial affair.

In a recent interview however, Josh O’Connor admitted that one of the controversial storylines had been cut from the series. The storyline in question? The leaked phone call between Prince Charles and Camilla during their affair, where they infamously discussed her tampon.

‘When they offered me the role, one of my first questions was — I say questions, I think it was pretty much a statement — “We are not doing the tampon phone call.”’

He continued: ‘Pre-The Crown, I’ve made many independent films, many television shows where there’s a lot of nudity, a lot of slightly dodgy characters, and this was my one chance for my parents to see something with no shame and there’s no way I was going to scuttle that by talking about tampons on Netflix.’

So there we have it, no ‘tampongate’ in The Crown.

This comes after the news that Prince Charles’ staff are ‘paranoid’ about how The Crown will portray the affair, and the effect it could have on his popularity.

‘Charles’s staff are deeply paranoid about The Crown,’ a source reportedly told The Sun last year. ‘They are trying to make him a popular king-in-waiting.’

The source continued: ‘But the next few seasons are going to be increasingly focused on the Prince of Wales’s behaviour, especially around his marriage to Diana and affair with Camilla. The timing couldn’t be any more disastrous in terms of Charles’s bid for popularity.’

Season four is set to be released in Winter 2020.