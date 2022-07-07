Countess of Wessex is the royal family’s ‘secret weapon’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sophie has garnered high praise from many

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, appears to have a strong bond with her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Kate Middleton – who have matching friendship bracelets – and many other members in the royal family.

Over the years Sophie, 57, and husband Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, ditched their individual careers, which saw Sophie work in PR while Edward has a TV production firm, to focus on their royal duties.

The move has not gone unnoticed, and ever since they have been put in high regard by many, so much so, former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, believes Sophie is the “secret weapon” for the royal family.

Speaking in a column for i news online, Jenny wrote: “There is no doubt that Sophie’s star is in the ascendancy.

“She may be the monarchy’s secret weapon whenever the going gets tough.”

Jennie went on to liken Sophie – who has 18-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor and 14-year-old son James, Viscount Severn with her husband – to the late Princess Diana.

She added: “There is something of Diana, the late Princess of Wales, about Sophie.

“She often avoids publicity about her work.

“Earlier this year she spent her 57th birthday volunteering at a Covid vaccination centre.”

Jennie continued to praise the couple as a unit, and for their work over the years.

She said: “It was the moment that both Edward and Sophie realised that their ambition to be royals with careers who earned their living was not feasible.

“Prince Edward wound up his TV production firm and Sophie gave up her PR career.

“Since then the Wessexes have knuckled down to their lives as full-time working royals.

“They are very much in demand and I have seen them in action.

“Edward is fun and funny; Sophie has focused on difficult issues such as sexual violence against women and girls.

“And she has taken on board the lesson that she is not there to advise or steer a charity as she did as a PR consultant.”