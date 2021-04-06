Sophie Wessex’ engagement ring has a special link to both Meghan and Kate

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Each royal engagement ring in the royal family has its own special significance and history. We of course all know about Kate Middleton’s ring, which originally belonged to Princess Diana and was passed onto Prince Harry when she died, who later touchingly gave it to his brother so he could propose to Kate.

Speaking of Prince Harry, we also know the touching story behind Meghan Markle’s engagement ring, and how he designed it using diamonds from his late mother’s collection, and a central conflict-free diamond from Botswana, where the couple reportedly got engaged.

There is one less talked-about ring in the family though, one which has an unexpected link to both Meghan and Kate.

I am referring to Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s ring. Prince Edward proposed to her in 1999, and turned to royal jewellers Garrard to buy the ring.

It is the same jeweller Prince Charles chose for Princess Diana’s sapphire design, thus linking it to Kate Middleton too.

Then there is the design of it, which features a central oval two-carat diamond flanked by two smaller, heart-shaped diamonds, set on a white gold band.

It’s such a classic and romantic design that is very reminiscent of Meghan Markle’s own ring.