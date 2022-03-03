Sarah Everard’s family pay tribute on the one year anniversary of her murder

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The family of Sarah Everard has paid tribute today on the one year anniversary of her murder.

Sarah Everard went missing on 3 March 2021 in South London, walking from a friend’s house in Clapham to her home in Brixton.

Her remains were found in a Kent woodland on March 10, with a member of the Metropolitan police charged with her kidnap and murder.

Sarah’s tragic killing prompted long overdue conversations around violence against women and tomorrow evening people across the country will be gathering in her honour to march for women’s safety one year on.

The family of Sarah Everard spoke out today on the first anniversary of her murder to release a heartbreaking statement.

“Our lives have changed forever and we live with the sadness of our loss,” read the statement. “Sarah was wonderful and we miss her all the time.

“Over the past year we have been overwhelmed with the kindness shown to us, not just by family and friends, but by the wider public. We are immensely grateful to everyone for their support; it has meant such a lot to us and has comforted us through this terrible time.

“Sadly, Sarah is not the only woman to have lost her life recently in violent circumstances and we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to other families who are also grieving.”

Our thoughts are with Sarah Everard’s loved ones.