Here’s everything that was in the SAG awards’ luxurious gift bags last night

Last night saw the 2020 Screen Actors Guild awards, held this year at LA’s Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. And with nominees from Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger, the night promised to be one of the most memorable yet.

From Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s reunion and the vegan menu to the political stands, this year’s SAG Awards made non-stop news, but it was the luxurious goodie bags that got people talking the most.

Yes, really.

But what did the goodie bags include?

Each goodie bag included a PopSockets PopGrip, Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel, Talenti Gelato & Sorbett, a Totes Triple Protection umbrella, Johnson & Johnson Listerine Ready! Tabs Clean Mints, Life’s Grape Dark Chocolate Dipped Vine-Dried Grapes, an Olloclip MultiClip, Johnson & Johnson Listerine Ready! Tabs Clean Mints, Manuka Health New Zealand products and a Sweets Party Treats Custom Sugar Cookie.

The women’s goodie bags included an additional Lug Gondola XL Bag, Bombas Womens Classic Marls Ankle Socks, Laki Naturals Bath Soaks, Trtl Flight Socks, Minted Watercolor Dip Personalized Stationery by Baumbird, ONE Brands ONE Bars, a Presidio Grip, a HairMax Quick Dry Towel, Patchology Moodpatch Down Time, a Lapcos Hand Mask, a SeeHer Phone Mirror and The Best Friend- Zipper Helper.

The men’s goodie bags however included an additional Lug Puddle Jumper Duffel Bag, WEN MEN Eau de Parfum, RXBAR & RX Nut Butter, SiO for Him Eye and Smile Lift, Bombas Mens Classic Marls Ankle Socks, a Presidio Grip and a Trtl Travel Pillow.

Has anyone else got FOMO?

If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to Google all of these products immediately.