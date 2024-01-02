The royal family has made a major change to its social media

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, and 2023 has been no exception.

Yes, from the King's coronation to Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol service, this year has been all about the Mountbatten-Windsors.

Royal family members pulled out all the stops to mark the festivities, posting reel video montages of their past year.

"2023 ✅," captioned the Prince and Princess of Wales' video round up to the song 'As It Was' by Harry Styles. "Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our year."

King Charles and Queen Camilla's reel video followed a similar theme, rounding up their favourite moments from 2023, to 'A Sky Full of Stars' by Coldplay.

"Thank you for all the warm welcomes up and down the country, and around the world, in 2023," they captioned the post. "Wishing everyone a very happy 2024! 🎊"

King Charles and Queen Camilla's reel made the most news for its 'Carriage Cam', showing behind-the-scenes footage of their carriage ride to their coronation.

This is something that has been applauded online, with fans complimenting the royal family's fresh and relatable approach, not to mention modern music choices.

This, according to royal experts, is no coincidence, with the Mountbatten-Windsors, and particularly the Prince and Princess of Wales, modernising their approach to social media and using it in a more relatable way.

"Essentially, William and Kate’s former regimen of stiff posed pictures, have been supplanted by something far more subversive and quietly radical," royal expert Daniele Elser explained of their change in approach years ago. "Don’t be fooled. This isn’t an accident or some clumsy, grasping ploy to appeal to a more youthful demographic.

"William and Kate’s social media transformation is emblematic of a far more significant intellectual shift in their journey towards the throne. Basically, this is them positioning themselves to rule - and rule in a way that will change the crown forever."

