Prince William is reportedly cooking all of Kate Middleton's favourite foods

The Princess of Wales is currently in Windsor recovering from "successful" abdominal surgery, having returned home after an extended stay at the London Clinic private hospital.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery," read the most recent statement from Kensington Palace. "She is making good progress."

The statement continued: "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Since her return to Windsor, the Princess of Wales has reportedly been taking it easy, continuing her recovery surrounded by a solid support system of loved ones.

According to reports, the Wales children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have been working overtime to look after their mother, with a source telling OK! that "they’re all going overboard to make sure [Kate] feels comfortable.”

"Their house is filled with Kate’s favourite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks," the source continued. "The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage.”

And while the Wales children have been pulling out all the stops to keep their mother entertained, Prince William has reportedly taken on kitchen duty, even having a go at making some of Kate's favourite meals.

“William’s taken over the kitchen,” the source continued. "He’s quite good at it too. He’s whipping up oatmeal and smoothies and roast chicken. He even made Kate’s favourite curry."

Based on the current medical advice, the Princess of Wales is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter, with the royal hiring a new private secretary to assist her just last week.

We will continue to update this story.