There’s an important reason why Prince William didn’t appear in Kate Middleton’s video message
The Princess of Wales confirmed the news last week that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.
The televised announcement saw the 42-year-old update the public on her health, appearing solo on a bench at her Windsor home to make the rare and personal statement.
“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," Kate Middleton explained in the video.
“[The diagnosis] of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she later continued. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.
“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the Princess of Wales went on to state. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."
And speaking directly to "all those whose lives have been affected by cancer", Kate concluded: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone".
The Princess of Wales is reported to have been in control of the statement, choosing to announce the news and writing "every word" of the message herself.
This also extended to her decision to appear solo, without Prince William beside her in the video, with the Sunday Times reporting that the Princess of Wales wanted to be seen by herself.
"This was her as a strong woman sharing an innately strong message to the nation", a source reported via the publication. "She didn't need anyone sitting next to her. He has been supporting her and the family in the background".
The Princess of Wales also paid tribute to her husband in the video message, stating: “having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too. As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”
We will continue to update this story.
