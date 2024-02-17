Meghan Markle will be creating and hosting a brand new podcast

Meghan Markle is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her sweet relationship with Prince Harry to the Sussex family updates, she never fails to make headlines.

This week, it was her career that made news, as it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex had partnered with Lemonada Media.

Yes, following her split from Spotify, Meghan Markle has now joined forces with Lemonada. And it is here that she will now house her record-breaking 'Archetypes' podcast, which will be "available to stream on all audio platforms for the first time this Spring".

The platform will also be developing a new original podcast series with Meghan herself. And while little is currently known about the untitled project, it is reported that it will be hosted by the Duchess of Sussex.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” explained the Duchess of Sussex in a statement. “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to ‘Archetypes,’ and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon," Lemonada’s CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer announced in a statement. "Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters."

“As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work," added Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada’s Chief Creative Officer and co-founder. "The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together.”

Well, this is exciting.

