The Cambridges are unsurprisingly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Duke and Duchess and their three children making viral news on the regular.

Recently however, it was a different Middleton that hit the headlines, with Pippa Middleton welcoming her third baby, a daughter called Rose, this month.

The Duchess of Cambridge is reported to have met her niece and according to experts is “overjoyed for her sister”.

But it turns out the sisters have more in common that just motherhood, with 38-year-old Pippa reportedly set to acquire a noble title.

The strangest part? It has nothing to do with Kate’s Duchess of Cambridge title or her link to the royal family.

That’s right. Pippa’s title comes from her husband, James Matthews, to whom she wed in 2017.

The hedge fund financier’s father is the Laird of Glen Affric, a title he reportedly acquired when buying a castle and a 10,000-acre estate in the Highlands, something his eldest son James will inherit.

This would one day make Pippa Middleton, Lady Glen Affric.

Noble titles are probably the furthest thing from Pippa’s mind however, with her and 46-year-old James now parents of three.

Congratulations of course to Pippa and James.