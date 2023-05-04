Princess Kate's plans to wear a flower crown to the Coronation are an absolute vibe

Preparations for the Coronation of King Charles III are well underway, with the historic event set for Saturday 6 May.

From the Coronation concert line up (ahem Katy Perry and Lionel Richie) to the star-studded guestlist (featuring a few surprising snubs), the royal celebrations are all anyone can talk about. Especially this week as King Charles' sweet Coronation gesture to his "darling daughter-in-law" Kate Middleton was revealed.

One of the most highly-anticipated details from the upcoming Coronation weekend surrounds the royal fashion, with the most talk unsurprisingly being around the Princess of Wales.

At state events, the Princess would usually be seen wearing a tiara, but it is thought that for this historic moment, she will instead opt for a very on-trend and summer appropriate flower crown.

Yes, this is not a drill. The Princess is going summer festival chic, and it's a vibe.

"There are rumours within palace circles that no royal women will wear tiaras," The Times reported of Princess Kate's wardrobe choices for the Coronation. "It is thought that she is planning to wear a floral headpiece."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The sight of the Princess of Wales in a floral crown will set a particular tone, showing the King's reverence for nature and his passion for flowers," explained royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith to The Times. "It seems like an especially egalitarian touch as well. As the wife of the future King, she will be setting an example for the other women in the congregation, who might find it awkward to even think of wearing tiaras."

She continued: "One result may be that the crowns and regalia covered with precious jewels may stand out in sharper relief as symbols of the monarchy. They are, after all, held in trust by the monarch for the nation and represent the continuity of the monarchy over one thousand years."

Well this is extremely exciting. We'll have to wait and see how it turns out on the Saturday.

We will continue to update this story.