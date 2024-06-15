James Middleton has responded to the Princess of Wales' powerful health statement

The Princess of Wales has been absent from public life for the start of 2024, recovering privately since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

The 42-year-old mother of three asked for "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment, with it thought that she might not return to her duties until 2025.

However, this weekend, the Princess of Wales made a surprise announcement, confirming her attendance at the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations and giving a personal health update.

Thanking the public for their "kind messages of support and encouragement", the Princess of Wales confirmed that she is "making good progress".

"There are good days and bad days," she later continued in her honest post. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she continued. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding," she concluded her statement. "And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

The Princess of Wales' post has been widely praised, raking in over 2 million likes, and thousands of supportive comments from fans and friends.

Among them was her brother James Middleton, who responded to his sister's powerful statement with a love heart emoji.

James Middleton is thought to have played a big role in Princess Kate's support system, posting a heartfelt tribute to his sister after her initial diagnosis.

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," read his touching message, captioning a childhood photograph of the two hiking. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

Our thoughts are with the Princess of Wales as she continues her recovery.

We will continue to update this story.