This royal inspired Alexandra Daddario’s wedding look

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"Something borrowed, something blue"

Alexandra Daddario married film producer Andrew Form in June in New Orleans’ Preservation Hall, just over one year after they started dating in 2021.

The Baywatch star has revealed there was one royal in particular who she called on for inspiration when creating her wedding look – Meghan Markle.

Alexandra, 36, followed part of the tradition “something blue” when she tied the knot, and that was her ring, which was inspired by the Duchess of Sussex’s aquamarine blue ring because she is “obsessed” with the 40-year-old royal.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her special day, Alexandra said: “I’m obsessed with Meghan Markle.

Video you may like:

“She wore an aquamarine ring I believe from Princess Diana’s collection. Mine was less fancy, but I had a large blue, aquamarine ring copying Meghan Markle.”

When Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 she wore the late Princess Diana’s aquamarine cocktail ring, while Prince William proposed to wife Kate Middleton with another ring belonging to his mother, which she has had to get altered.

Alexandra has admitted she was very open-minded when planning her wedding day, and the only detail she knew she wanted was an aquamarine ring.

She continued: “I’ve never been the kind of girl who was planning her wedding and knew exactly what she was going to wear.

“I don’t like to overthink things, I like to just go with my instincts. I don’t want to obsess over clothes too much. I like to just put them on.”

Alexandra eventually settled on a design by Danielle Frankel, titled the Scarlet, which was a pleated cami slip dress with lace embroidered detailing, and reportedly retailed for $9,990.

She went on: “I think it was the third dress I tried on, and I was like ‘I love it!’ I think I tried on one other after that, and they were all great, but this one I just knew. It felt like New Orleans, it felt comfortable and it just was a really perfect fit.

“It was just one of those things, like girls know when you put on the perfect dress. For me, once I put it on and I knew, I didn’t want to go and try on a million other things.”

But Alexandra has admitted trying on wedding dresses felt like preparation for a red carpet premiere.

The award-winning star added: “I’m so lucky I get to do red carpets all the time, so I get a lot of that part fulfilled wearing a beautiful dress. For me, it almost felt like a red carpet dress try on.”