The Queen is receiving pressure to put an end to one particular royal tradition

Princess Beatrice surprised the world earlier this year as it emerged that she had wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony.

Following the disruption of their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s intimate wedding reportedly had just 20 guests, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who made their first socially distanced appearance.

‘The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,’ explained a statement from Buckingham Palace. ‘Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.’

The nuptials were a special moment for the entire royal family, with Beatrice’s relatives coming out in force with their heartfelt social media tributes, and the Queen and Prince Philip said to have found the day particularly special, marking the last of the weddings of their older royal grandchildren.

Princess Beatrice is the sixth of the Queen’s grandchildren to get married, with many of those before her tying the knot in lavish televised ceremonies that cost a lot of money.

This is something that the Queen received pressure to put an end to recently, with the leader of the Republic, the organisation seeking to end the monarchy, insisting that all weddings going forward should be more like Princess Beatrice’s.

‘I don’t have any thoughts either way on someone getting married, but I think they have possibly realised that they can’t keep demanding lavish weddings,’ Graham Smith, leader of the Republic told Express. ‘I think that the Eugenie wedding did not go down too well, people weren’t too excited about it and they were concerned about the cost. It was the right thing to do but they should have done the right thing years ago and all the other weddings should have been the same sort of size.’

He continued: ‘They should all have their weddings regardless of their rank in the Royal Family privately funded. We should not be spending any public money on someone’s wedding. If they want to turn it into a public event than they should stump up the cost of the police, security, and disruption.’

The royal family has not commented.