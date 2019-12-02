The Queen has made an emotional statement following the London Bridge attack

Last Friday saw two victims tragically killed in a terror attack in London Bridge, with more injured.

The victims, named as Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, were Cambridge University graduates, working at an event in Fishmongers’ Hall ’to mark five years of the university’s Learning Together programme’ – focusing on prisoner rehabilitation.

The terrorist, named as Usman Khan, was shot dead by police.

Following the tragic news of the attack, members of the public have been paying tribute and holding vigils for Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, and high profile figures from across the world have been sending their thoughts.

The Queen was one of the first to send her sympathies and prayers, releasing the following statement:

‘Prince Philip and I have been saddened to hear of the terror attacks at London Bridge. We send our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones and who have been affected by yesterday’s terrible violence.’

The Queen’s statement continued: ‘I express my enduring thanks to the police and emergency services, as well as the brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others.’

We send our thoughts to all of those who have been affected.