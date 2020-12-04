The Queen’s beloved dog Vulcan has died and she is heartbroken

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen is often associated with her love of Pembroke Welsh corgis, supposedly owning over 30 dogs of that breed during her reign – breeding her own, descending from her childhood pet, Dookie.

It emerged last year that her final corgi had died, ending her 74 year connection with the breed. She still however had two remaining dogs, two dorgis (a dachshund-corgi mix) called Candy and Vulcan.

Sadly it was announced this week that Vulcan had died of old age, buried in Windsor where the Queen and Prince Philip are staying.

Vulcan was one of the Queen’s most famous dogs, featured on the front of Vanity Fair alongside her in 2018. And his passing means the Queen just has one dog left, Candy.

The royal pets are said to lead a luxurious life, particularly at Buckingham Palace where their base is apparently referred to as ‘the corgi room’. They sleep in elevated baskets to avoid the draft and are tended to by Queen Elizabeth herself.

Their meals (ranging from beef to rabbit) are prepared and served up by a gourmet chef. And the Queen is even reported to make up stockings for each of her pets, filling them with toys and biscuits, at Christmas time.

Sadly, Queen Elizabeth has announced that her dog breeding days are behind her, for the sole reason that she doesn’t want any of her dogs to survive her in the event of her death. She reportedly told her friend, Monty Roberts, that she ‘didn’t want to leave any young dog behind.’

Our thoughts are with the Queen.