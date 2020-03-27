The Queen has shared an emotional video of all of Windsor Castle applauding NHS workers on the frontline

This is lovely

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

Schools have closed, workers have been sent home and non emergency staff have been urged not to leave their houses where possible.

Exempt of course are the nurses and doctors fighting on the front lines of COVID-19, working day and night and putting themselves in danger to save the lives of others.

In order to thank these heroes, people up and down the UK took to their doorsteps and open windows at 8pm last night to applaud the NHS, filling the streets with appreciative noise in a touching moment that unified us all.

Joining in the applause across the UK were royal family members, from the Queen in Windsor Castle to the Cambridge children in the Kensington Palace grounds.

‘We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services,’ the Queen posted to Twitter. ‘We thank you all.’

The Royal Family twitter account then shared a video of the applause from the Windsor Castle grounds.

Other royal family members to share videos were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Well, that’s lovely.

Thank you NHS.