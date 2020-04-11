A recently unearthed letter from Princess Diana has truly proven her to be the People’s Princess

Princess Diana was a true trailblazer, from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human, even abandoning the royal protocol of wearing gloves so she could have direct contact with people that she met. She later went on to stop wearing hats, famously saying, ‘You can’t cuddle a child in a hat.’

This week, a letter from Princess Diana resurfaced and it has truly proven her to be the People’s Princess.

The 1989 thank you letter sees Princess Diana thank Sergeant George Plumb of Scotland Yard’s Close Protection Group for attending Prince William’s seventh birthday party.

‘Dear Sgt Plumb, It was so very kind of you and your team to have come here today on William’s birthday,’ reads the letter from Princess Diana. ‘I cannot begin to tell you what pleasure the display gave to all those little people and their mothers!’

The letter continued: ‘I know how particularly busy you all are at the moment so it meant even more to us that you and the motorbike boys were able to take part in the birthday celebrations! This comes with our warmest possible thanks. Yours sincerely Diana, William, Harry.’

According to People, the letter in question has resurfaced due to its being put up for auction at William George & Co.

‘We are delighted to bring this rare item, signed not just by Diana, Princess of Wales, but also by her children, to market,’ explained William George’s managing director, Robin Gray. ’Authentic, personal pieces such as this are much sought after and we have experienced a lot of interest in this sale already.’

The auction runs until April 23.